KWSO News for Wed., Oct. 14, 2020

The Bureau of Indian Affairs Warm Springs Agency updated fire precautions today – to reflect current conditions. Zones 2 and 3 on the Warm Springs Reservation are now deemed “Low Fire Danger.” Zone 1 remains at Moderate levels for fire danger.

This morning’s Lionshead Fire Update reported more rain on the fire area reducing activity and smoke in Central Oregon. Much of the region received an inch of precipitation over the past day, with the east side of the fire receiving a half an inch of rain. The precipitation, along with cooler temperatures, has allowed fire crews an opportunity to address hazard trees and debris flows around the fire perimeter. Suppression repair work has continued to return the area back to a pre-suppression state. Fire personnel have been careful to mitigate hand and dozer lines without causing additional damage by driving on dirt or muddy roads. The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs supervise the suppression repair activities on Tribal land to ensure the preservation of cultural and natural resources. On Wednesday, firefighters plan to continue chipping and suppression repair activities while patrolling and monitoring the perimeter of the fire for hot spots. Crews do not expect the fire activity to increase but will be available in case hot spots flare up around the perimeter of the fire. Northwest Incident Management Team 13 is working with cooperating agencies to prepare the transition of fire management back to the local units in the coming days.

You can read today’s fire update HERE

See today’s fire map HERE

—

Oregon has many crustal faults that can cause earthquakes and substantial localized damage. In addition to the local faults, the off-shore Cascadia Subduction Zone extends from British Columbia, Canada to southern California. Cascadia can produce very large earthquakes and tsunami that will likely affect the entire West Coast. Residents can prepare for even these very large disasters by taking small actions over time. Practicing your safety actions makes you more prepared. Here is a VIDEO on being prepared. Another VIDEO Shows you what to during if an earthquake occurs. The Great Oregon Shakeout drill is tomorrow. At KWSO we will be doing the drill right after Native America Calling around 11am.

—

Siddalee Spino- Suppah of Warm Springs won the West Coast Regional Junior Saddle Bronc competition and has qualified for the 2020 Junior World Finals in Fort Worth Texas in December. The Junior Finals will run concurrently with the Wrangler NFR Cowboy Christmas

—

Voter Registration ended in Oregon for the November 3rd election last night at midnight. The Oregon Secretary of States calendar has today listed as the first day to send out Oregon Vote by mail ballots. Ballots can be returned via mail to your country clerk’s office or they can be placed in any official ballot drop box efore 8pm on November 3rd

The Madras Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce is hosting a County Commissioner Candidate Forum today at 5:30 with Wayne Fording and Kim Schmith who are on the November ballot. The forum can be viewed live on the Madras Jefferson County Chamber Facebook page.

—

The Supreme Court has ruled that the Trump administration can end census field operations early, in a blow to efforts to make sure minorities are properly counted in the crucial once-a-decade tally. The decision is not a total loss for plaintiffs in a lawsuit challenging the administration’s decision to end the count early. They managed to get nearly two extra weeks of counting people as the case made its way through the courts. However, it increased the chances of the Trump administration retaining control of the process that decides how many congressional seats each state gets — and by extension how much voting power each state has.