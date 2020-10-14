KWSO News Covid-19 Update 10/14/20

On Monday, October 12, 2020 the Warm Springs Indian Health Service Clinic was closed for the federal holiday and no Covid-19 testing took place.

On Tuesday, October 13, 2020 Covid-19 testing resumed with 18 Rapid Tests (0 positive) and 2 tests sent to the state.

As of the end of the day yesterday (10/13/20) there were:

13 Active Cases of Covid19

24 close contacts being monitored

3725 tests have been conducted at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center since testing began.

—

Flu shot clinics continue this month in the Warm Springs Community.

This week there are drive thru clinics today (10/14) & tomorrow (10/15) 1:30-3:30 in the Agency Longhouse Parking Lot

There is a Flu Shot Clinic scheduled for the Seekseequa Fire Hall tomorrow (10/15) from 10am – 2pm.

A late drive thru clinic is also being held tomorrow (10/15) at the Agency Longhouse Parking Lot from 4-6pm

—

What is the difference between Influenza (Flu) and COVID-19?

Influenza (Flu) and COVID-19 are both contagious respiratory illnesses, but they are caused by different viruses. COVID-19 is caused by infection with a new coronavirus (called SARS-CoV-2) and flu is caused by infection with influenza viruses. Because some of the symptoms of flu and COVID-19 are similar, it may be hard to tell the difference between them based on symptoms alone, and testing may be needed to help confirm a diagnosis. Flu and COVID-19 share many characteristics, but there are some key differences between the two.

There are some key differences between flu and COVID-19. COVID-19 seems to spread more easily than flu and causes more serious illnesses in some people. It can also take longer before people show symptoms and people can be contagious for longer. Another important difference is there is a vaccine to protect against flu. There is currently no vaccine to prevent COVID-19. The best way to prevent infection is to avoid being exposed to the virus.

While more is learned every day, there is still a lot that is unknown about COVID-19 and the virus that causes it. You can learn more about COVID-19 and flu click HERE

—

For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:

OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY

US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION