KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 11/6/20

There were 3 new cases of Covid-19 reported for Warm Springs in today’s Community Update (11/6/20) from 32 tests that were done at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center yesterday.

There are 11 active cases of Covid-19 on the Reservation and 12 close contacts are being monitored by Public Health.

A total of 397 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Warm Springs since testing began.

4194 tests have been conducted.

There have 47 hospitalizations with 45 people discharged.

10 Warm Springs people have died from Covid-19.

—

Please do all the things we have all been doing to reduce the spread of COVID-19 including wearing face coverings. Face coverings are an effective way to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Be aware that COVID-19 can be dangerous for healthy people.

There’s no evidence that flu vaccine causes people to be more susceptible to COVID-19

—

Symptoms for COVID-19 can include: Fever, Cough, Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, Chills, Muscle pain, Headache, Sore throat, loss of taste or smell. If you have symptoms or are concerned you came in contact with Covid-19 – call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015. Outside of I.H.S. regular hours – you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015.

—

For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:

OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY

US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION