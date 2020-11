Madras Veterans Day Parade begins promptly at 2pm. The parade starts Sahalee park in Madras Wednesday Nov. 11th. See Flyer here

If you would like to make entry or announcement there is a entry form and information for participates . See Here

You can register by calling Mike Williams 541-912-1962, Rolly Swearingen 541-420-0981 or call Davida with the Madras-JC Chamber at 541-475-2350