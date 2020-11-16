KWSO Calendar for Tue., Nov. 17, 2020

The state of Oregon is implementing a 2 week “freeze” beginning tomorrow to slow the spread of COVID-19. New measures are to:

Limit social gatherings to 6 people total, no more than two households (indoor and outdoor). Faith based organizations maximum of 25 people indoor and 50 outdoor

No indoor visitation in long-term care facilities

Work from home to the greatest extent possible

Restaurants are delivery and take-out only

Gyms and fitness centers Must Close

Please do your part to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a face covering in public and at work. Maintain 6 feet of social distance from others especially if someone does not have a mask on. Wash your hands often with soap and water or use hand sanitizer. It’s especially important to clean your hands before going in or coming out of a store or any building or even your home. And disinfect frequently touched hard surfaces like door knobs, faucets, counters, bathrooms and light switches.

Warm Springs Community Health is offering free drive through flu shot clinics today, tomorrow and Thursday from 1:30-3:30 in the Agency Longhouse Parking Lot.

Jefferson County 509J schools will start “in person” instruction on Monday November 30th. There will be precautions in place to protect from the spread of COVID-19 including the wearing of face masks by students and staff, a strict disinfecting schedule and 3 feet of social distancing on buses. The K8 School Day will be 9:25am – 3:25pm. There is no school this Friday or next Friday (Nov. 13 & 20) to allow for planning.

The Warm Springs K8 reminds students that you can submit video and pictures for this week’s “Virtual Rock Your Mocsl”. And remember – permission forms must be completed to share videos and pictures

Women’s Talking Circle is this evening from 7-8pm. This is a virtual group that meets weekly with host Jaylyn Suppah. You can learn more by following the Papalaxsimisha Facebook Page.

Central Oregon Community College is hosting an information session on its Allied Health programs via Zoom videoconferencing from 5:30-6:30pm tomorrow (Nov. 18). The health programs covered will include dental assistant, massage therapy, medical assistant, pharmacy technician and veterinary technician. To get the Zoom link, please email wworthington@cocc.edu

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs proposed General Fund Tribal Budget for 2021 was posted on October 1st and an informational mailing has been sent out to the membership. The proposed budget has a projected decrease from the 2020 budget. The budget is posted at the Tribal Administration Building, Warm Springs market, the post office and Three Warriors Market. Tribal Members can submit comments in writing to the Tribal Council by November 20th.

The deadline for Warm Springs Tribal Member Business Owners to apply for the Tribal CARES Act Business Assistance program is this Friday November 20th. Applications are available in front of the Community Action Team office and also online. You can find the links to download on today’s Community Calendar on KWSO dot ORG.

Warm Springs Sanitation reminds the community that the landfill no longer accepts tires. Please do not leave tires at the dump or at the transfer stations. Also – large household appliances should be taken to the landfill where there is a dumpster for large metal items.

