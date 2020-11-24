KWSO Calendar for Wed., Nov. 25, 2020

Things you can do to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are to:

wash your hands frequently

cover your sneeze or cough with a tissue

avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

wear a face mask or covering anytime you are in public

practice social distancing by staying at least six feet away from others

do not gather in groups with anyone not from your household

if you feel sick – stay in a room separate from others in your home

To protect yourself and others from Coronavirous – stay home this Thanksgiving Week and avoid group or multi household gatherings. If you do want to share your meal – pack up a “to go” box and drop it off with others, maintaining social distance.

There is a Senior Breakfast today starting at 8am for pick-up and delivery from the Senior Wellness Center. There will be no meal Friday as it is a Tribal Holiday.

Tribal Essential Employees are off at noon today. Families are reminded to pick up your children at noon from Warm Springs Early Childhood Education.

Warm Springs Sanitation will be off on Thursday and Friday this week. Neighborhoods that are usually picked up on Thursday – had trash picked up yesterday. Folks with Friday pick- up should put your totes out tonight for Wednesday service.

The Warm Springs CARES Act COVID-19 emergency education assistance program is now accepting applications from Warm Springs Tribal Members that have been directly impacted by the COVID-19 with expenses related to acquiring computers and similar digital devices, incurring additional transportation cost and/or expanding broadband capacity. Funding levels are determined by age starting at 3 years old. You can get the application ONLINE. The deadline is December 16th or when funds are depleted. Applications can be dropped off at the Tribal Admin building or emailed to ARDIS CLARK

The Warm Springs K-8 Academy Virtual Assembly featuring Supaman has been reschedule from Friday November 20th to Monday November 30th. Students should look for the link to the assembly from their teacher. The Assembly wraps up Native Pride month at the K8.

Warm Springs Tribal Council is advertising for board and commission positions. There are 2 positions for the Credit Board of Directors. 3 members are being sought for the Cannabis Regulatory Commission. 1 position is open for the Tribal Employment Rights Office Commission and they need to fill 2 positions on the Warm Springs Local Housing Authority Board of Commissioners and 2 positions on the Waterboard. If interested, you must submit a letter of interest and a resume to the Secretary-Treasurer’s office. A Criminal and Credit Background Check will need to be completed. The deadline is next Monday.

KWSO is public media owned and operated by the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. Our programming and online content seeks to inform, educate and have positive impact. Tonight at 9 we will begin our Thanksgiving Talking Drum Marathon and Membership Drive that will run thru Thursday at midnight.