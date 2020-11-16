KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 11/16/20

There were 7 new cases of COVID-19 reported for Warm Springs for Friday (11/13/20). According to today’s Community Update (11/16/20) – There were 28 new cases of COVID-19 last week which is a 13.8% positivity rate.

There are 39 Active Cases of COVID-19 on the Reservation with 42 Close Contacts being monitored by Public Health.

426 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Warm Springs since testing began

4430 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center

47 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19

46 people have been discharged from the hospital

10 Warm Springs people have died from COVID-19

From November 18 – December 2, 2020 Oregon will be in a statewide Two-Week Freeze to stop the rapid spread of COVID-19 across Oregon. These risk reduction measures are critical in limiting the spread of COVID-19, reducing risk in communities more vulnerable to serious illness and death, and helping conserve hospital capacity so that all Oregonians can continue to have access to quality care.

Social Gatherings

Limited to no more than 6 people total, from no more than 2 households – indoor and outdoor

Limited faith-based organizations to a maximum of 25 people indoors or 50 people outdoors

No Indoor visitation in long-term care facilities

Businesses

Work from home to the greatest extent possible and close offices to the public

Restaurants are delivery and take-out only

Grocery stores and pharmacies are limited to 75% capacity and should encourage curbside pick up

Retail stores and malls (indoor and outdoor) are limited to 75% capacity and should encourage curbside pick up

Must Close

Gyms and fitness organizations

Indoor recreational facilities, museums, indoor entertainment activities, and indoor pools and sports courts

Zoos, gardens, aquariums, outdoor entertainment activities, and outdoor pools

Venues that host or facilitate indoor or outdoor events

