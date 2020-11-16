KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 11/16/20

There were 7 new cases of COVID-19 reported for Warm Springs for Friday (11/13/20). According to today’s Community Update (11/16/20) – There were 28 new cases of COVID-19 last week which is a 13.8% positivity rate.
There are 39 Active Cases of COVID-19 on the Reservation with 42 Close Contacts being monitored by Public Health.
- 426 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Warm Springs since testing began
- 4430 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center
- 47 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19
- 46 people have been discharged from the hospital
- 10 Warm Springs people have died from COVID-19
—
From November 18 – December 2, 2020 Oregon will be in a statewide Two-Week Freeze to stop the rapid spread of COVID-19 across Oregon. These risk reduction measures are critical in limiting the spread of COVID-19, reducing risk in communities more vulnerable to serious illness and death, and helping conserve hospital capacity so that all Oregonians can continue to have access to quality care.
Social Gatherings
- Limited to no more than 6 people total, from no more than 2 households – indoor and outdoor
- Limited faith-based organizations to a maximum of 25 people indoors or 50 people outdoors
- No Indoor visitation in long-term care facilities
Businesses
- Work from home to the greatest extent possible and close offices to the public
- Restaurants are delivery and take-out only
- Grocery stores and pharmacies are limited to 75% capacity and should encourage curbside pick up
- Retail stores and malls (indoor and outdoor) are limited to 75% capacity and should encourage curbside pick up
Must Close
- Gyms and fitness organizations
- Indoor recreational facilities, museums, indoor entertainment activities, and indoor pools and sports courts
- Zoos, gardens, aquariums, outdoor entertainment activities, and outdoor pools
- Venues that host or facilitate indoor or outdoor events
—
For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:
US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL