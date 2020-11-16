Local News

KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 11/16/20

Posted on by Sue Matters
16
Nov

There were 7 new cases of COVID-19 reported for Warm Springs for Friday (11/13/20).  According to today’s Community Update (11/16/20) – There were 28 new cases of COVID-19 last week which is a 13.8% positivity rate.

There are 39 Active Cases of COVID-19 on the Reservation with 42 Close Contacts being monitored by Public Health.

  • 426 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Warm Springs since testing began
  • 4430 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center
  • 47 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19
  • 46 people have been discharged from the hospital
  • 10 Warm Springs people have died from COVID-19

From November 18 – December 2, 2020 Oregon will be in a statewide Two-Week Freeze to stop the rapid spread of COVID-19 across Oregon.   These risk reduction measures are critical in limiting the spread of COVID-19, reducing risk in communities more vulnerable to serious illness and death, and helping conserve hospital capacity so that all Oregonians can continue to have access to quality care.

Social Gatherings

  • Limited to no more than 6 people total, from no more than 2 households – indoor and outdoor
  • Limited faith-based organizations to a maximum of 25 people indoors or 50 people outdoors
  • No Indoor visitation in long-term care facilities

Businesses

  • Work from home to the greatest extent possible and close offices to the public
  • Restaurants are delivery and take-out only
  • Grocery stores and pharmacies are limited to 75% capacity and should encourage curbside pick up
  • Retail stores and malls (indoor and outdoor) are limited to 75% capacity and should encourage curbside pick up

Must Close

  • Gyms and fitness organizations
  • Indoor recreational facilities, museums, indoor entertainment activities, and indoor pools and sports courts
  • Zoos, gardens, aquariums, outdoor entertainment activities, and outdoor pools
  • Venues that host or facilitate indoor or outdoor events

 

For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:

OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY

US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION

 

Sue Matters