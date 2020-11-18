KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 11/18/20

There were 13 new cases of COVID-19 reported for Warm Springs in today’s Community COVID-19 Update (11/18/20). Those results were from 145 tests conducted on Tuesday (11/17/20) at the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center. That makes a total of 27 total positive cases so far this week.

There are 61 Active Cases of COVID-19 on the Reservation with 64 Close Contacts being monitored by Public Health.

453 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Warm Springs since testing began

4676 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center

49 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19

47 people have been discharged from the hospital

10 Warm Springs people have died from COVID-19

—

Because of the spike in new cases locally and in the state of Oregon, the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs is reducing the Tribal workforce to 50% and closing all facilities to the public for a 2 week period starting today.

Indian Head Casino and the Plateau Travel Plaza remain open with COVID-19 precautions in place. The Cottonwood Restaurant and the Three Teepees Café are open only for take-out and curbside pick-up.

The Museum at Warm Springs is closed for 2 weeks.

All Community Members are asked to limit trips off the reservation and if you do need to go out (work, store, medical appointments) use all preventative precautions (masks, social distance, hand sanitizer.)

—

There is statewide two-week ‘freeze’ in place starting today. The effort aims to limit group activities and slow the spread of COVID-19 in Oregon where cases have reached a record high. During the two week span social gatherings of more than six people are banned and museums, pools, sports courts, movie theaters, zoos, gardens, aquariums and venues are be closed. The new rules limit restaurants and bars to take-out service only. Gyms have to close, and stores can’t exceed 75 percent capacity.

—

For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:

OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY

US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION