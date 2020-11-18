KWSO News for Wed., Nov. 18, 2020

In response to the increase of COVID-19 cases locally and across the state, the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs is reducing the Tribal workforce to 50% and closing all facilities to the public. Indian Head Casino and the Plateau Travel Plaza remain open with COVID-19 precautions in place. The Cottonwood Restaurant and the Three Teepees Café are open only for take-out and curbside pick-up. The Museum at Warm Springs is closed for 2 weeks. All Community Members are asked to limit trips off the reservation and if you do need to go out for work, grocery shopping or for medical needs – use all preventative precautions. That means wearing masks, observing social distance of at least 6 feet and using hand sanitizer.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown made her statewide two-week ‘freeze’ official with an executive order that makes the measures enforceable by law. The freeze will take effect starting today and aims to limit group activities and slow the spread of COVID-19 in Oregon where cases have reached a record high. During the two week span restaurants will be limited to take-out only, social gatherings of more than six people are banned and gyms and fitness centers, museums, pools, sports courts, movie theaters, zoos, gardens, aquariums and venues are be closed. If people violate the restrictions they may be fined, cited or arrested.

A new agreement paves the way for the largest dam demolition in U.S. history to try to save salmon that are critical to tribes and have dwindled to almost nothing in recent years. If the deal announced Tuesday goes forward, it would revive plans to remove four massive hydroelectric dams on the Klamath River along the Oregon-California border, emptying giant reservoirs and reopening potential fish habitat that’s been blocked for more than a century. The new plan makes Oregon and California equal partners in the demolition with a nonprofit entity, easing concerns from regulators. It still must be approved by the U.S. government.