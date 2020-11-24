KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 11/24/20

There were 12 new cases of COVID-19 for Warm Springs according to today’s Community COVID-19 Update (11/24/20). Those results were from 105 tests done Monday (11/23/20) at the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center.

There are 44 Active Cases of COVID-19 on the Reservation with 79 Close Contacts being monitored by Public Health.

477 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Warm Springs since testing began

4927 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center

49 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19

48 people have been discharged from the hospital

10 Warm Springs people have died from COVID-19

