KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 11/24/20

There were 12 new cases of COVID-19 for Warm Springs according to today’s Community COVID-19 Update (11/24/20).  Those results were from 105 tests done Monday (11/23/20) at the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center.

There are 44 Active Cases of COVID-19 on the Reservation with 79 Close Contacts being monitored by Public Health.

  • 477 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Warm Springs since testing began
  • 4927 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center
  • 49 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19
  • 48 people have been discharged from the hospital
  • 10 Warm Springs people have died from COVID-19

 

 

