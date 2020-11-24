KWSO News for Tue., Nov. 24, 2020

COVID-19 has claimed six more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 826, the Oregon Health Authority reported early yesterday that there were 1,174 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 66,333.

As of yesterday there were 55 Active Cases of COVID-19 in Warm Springs with 73 Close Contacts being monitored by Public Health. Results from testing yesterday will come out in the Community Update this morning.

Governors and mayors are ratcheting up mask mandates and imposing restrictions on small indoor gatherings, which have been blamed for accelerating the spread of the coronavirus. But such measures are largely unenforceable, and officials are banking on voluntary compliance. Experts say that if people disregard the new state and local restrictions and socialize anyway, that could put greater stress on overburdened hospitals and lead to an even bigger spike in sickness and death over the holidays.

The Centers for Disease Control says several factors can contribute to the risk of getting and spreading COVID-19 at small in-person gatherings.

High or increasing levels of COVID-19 cases in the gathering location, as well as in the areas where attendees are coming from, increase the risk of infection and spread among attendees. Family and friends should consider the number of COVID-19 cases when deciding whether to host or attend a gathering. In Warm Springs we had 38 new cases of Covid-19 last week

Airports, bus stations, train stations, public transport, gas stations, and rest stops are all places travelers can be exposed to the virus in the air and on surfaces. Your safest plan is to stay home

Indoor gatherings, especially those with poor ventilation pose more risk than outdoor gatherings. Daytime temperatures are going to be in the 40s this Thursday.

Gatherings that last longer pose more risk than shorter gatherings.

Gatherings with more people pose more risk than gatherings with fewer people.

Behavior Matters. Behavior before a gathering and during a gathering. People who do not consistently adhere to social distancing (staying at least 6 feet apart), mask wearing, handwashing, and other prevention behaviors pose more risk than those who consistently practiced these safety measures.

It’s the Thanksgiving Break for 509J schools and the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. It’s back to Comprehensive Distance Learning next Monday. Students are reminded that the Native Pride Month Virtual Assembly featuring Supaman is coming up on Monday as it was rescheduled. Additional Limited in Person Instruction is being added next week. Currently Kindergarten & First Grade classes plus Life Skills kids are attending Limited In Person Instruction Tuesday thru Friday 1:30-3:30.. Next Tuesday & Wednesday, 2nd thru 5th grade students in Group A will attend 1:30-3:30. Next Thursday and Friday the 2nd thru 5th grade students in Group B will have Limited In Person Instruction from 1:30-3:30. You will be getting automated calls with this information but you can always call the K8 at 541-553-1128 to learn more.

Warm Springs Community Wellness will be doing another fitness challenge in December called “50 Miles to the new year” The Challenge will run December 1st thru the 31st. Participants will track their miles and turn them in weekly. There will be Bonus challenges for extra points. Prizes and incentives will be offered. To learn more and sign up Email Jennifer.Robbins@wstribes.org