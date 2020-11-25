Local News

KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 11/25/20

Posted on by Sue Matters
There were 6 new cases of COVID-19 for Warm Springs according to today’s Community COVID-19 Update (11/25/20).  Those results were from 59 tests done Tuesday (11/24/20) at the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center.

There are 44 Active Cases of COVID-19 on the Reservation with 93 Close Contacts being monitored by Public Health.

  • 483 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Warm Springs since testing began
  • 4988 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center
  • 49 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19
  • 48 people have been discharged from the hospital
  • 10 Warm Springs people have died from COVID-19

  • THIS THANKSGIVING PLEASE STAY HOME
  • LIMIT YOUR GATHERING TO FOLKS YOU LIVE WITH
  • STAY SAFE AND HELP KEEP OUR COMMUNITY SAFE

 

