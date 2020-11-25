KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 11/25/20

There were 6 new cases of COVID-19 for Warm Springs according to today’s Community COVID-19 Update (11/25/20). Those results were from 59 tests done Tuesday (11/24/20) at the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center.

There are 44 Active Cases of COVID-19 on the Reservation with 93 Close Contacts being monitored by Public Health.

483 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Warm Springs since testing began

4988 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center

49 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19

48 people have been discharged from the hospital

10 Warm Springs people have died from COVID-19

—

THIS THANKSGIVING PLEASE STAY HOME

LIMIT YOUR GATHERING TO FOLKS YOU LIVE WITH

STAY SAFE AND HELP KEEP OUR COMMUNITY SAFE

—

For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:

OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY

US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION