KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 11/26/20

Posted on by Sue Matters
26
Nov

There was 1 new case of COVID-19 in Warm Springs yesterday (11/25/20) from 24 tests conducted at the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center.

There are 44 Active Cases of COVID-19 on the Reservation with 93 Close Contacts being monitored by Public Health.

 

Have a safe Thanksgiving today.  Stay close to home and limit those around you to folks from your household.   Be Safe!

Here is a special message recorded by Mildred Quaempts for the Umatilla Language Department, provided by KCUW-LP.

 

 

 

For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:

