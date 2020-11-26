Community Calendar for Nov.27, 2020

• The Warm Springs I.H.S. Clinic is open today. They ask that you call before you go there. For a regular appointment call 541-553-2610. The “COVID-19 Nurse

Triage Hotline” is 541-553-5512.

• Warm Springs Tribal Offices are closed today for the Thanksgiving Holiday.

• There is no Senior Lunch today as the Tribal Organization is closed for the Thanksgiving holiday today.

• There has been no school this week for the Thanksgiving break. Comprehensive Distance Learning resumes on Monday. The Supaman virtual assembly for K8

students is Monday. Warm Springs families should be on the look out for information about additional limited in person opportunities next week. Kindergarten

and 1st grade will continue with 1:30-3:30 sessions Tuesday thru Friday. 2nd thru 5th grade students in two separate groupings will attend two afternoons.

Call the school if you have questions.

• Warm Springs Sanitation is not working today. They will resume their regular schedule on Monday.

• Oregon Parks and Recreation Department is hosting Green Friday today, waiving day-use parking fees in 25 state parks across Oregon. It’s a chance to visit a

park and get some fresh air.

Warm Springs Community Wellness will be doing another fitness challenge in December called “50 Miles to the new year” The Challenge will run December 1st thru the 31st. Participants will track their miles and turn them in weekly. There will be Bonus challenges for extra points. Prizes and incentives will be offered. To learn more and sign up Email Jennifer.Robbins@wstribes.org

The Warm Springs CARES Act COVID-19 emergency education assistance program is accepting applications from Warm Springs Tribal Members for expenses related to acquiring computers, for additional transportation costs and/or for expanding broadband capacity. You can get all the details along with the application ONLINE. The deadline is December 16th or when funds are depleted. Applications can be dropped off at the Tribal Admin building or emailed to ARDIS CLARK

The Jefferson County School District 509-J Board of Directors is accepting applications from interested community members who would like to fill one budget committee positions. The board will review applicants and make an appointment at the January Board Meeting. You can download an application ONLINE

