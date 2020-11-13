KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 11/13/20

There were 7 new cases of COVID-19 reported for Warm Springs in today’s Community Update (11/13/20) from 79 tests that were done at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center on Thursday (11/12/20).

So far this week – that’s 21 total positive cases in Warm Springs.

There are 33 active cases of COVID-19 on the Reservation and 25 close contacts are being monitored by Public Health.

13.7% positivity rate so far this week in Warm Springs

419 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Warm Springs since testing began.

4388 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center

47 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19

46 people have been discharged from the hospital

10 Warm Springs people who have died from COVID-19

—

Oregon tallied 1,122 new confirmed or presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, shattering its previous record and four more people have died. State health officials attributed some of the new cases this week to at least five Halloween parties, including one that had 100 guests. Several major hospitals in Portland are now curtailing elective surgeries amid the surge. State health data shows that about 20% of intensive care unit beds remain free statewide and 290 people are hospitalized with the virus.

—

California Gov. Gavin Newsom says he and the governors of Oregon and Washington have issued travel advisories urging people entering their states or returning from travel outside those states to self-quarantine to slow the spread of the coronavirus. A statement from Newsom’s office Friday says the advisories urge against non-essential out-of-state travel, ask people to self-quarantine for 14 days after arriving from another state or country and encourage residents to stay local. Newsom notes that California just surpassed the sobering threshold of 1 million COVID-19 cases with no sign of the virus spread slowing.

—

For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:

OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY

US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION