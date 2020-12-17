Calendar for Fri., Dec. 18, 2020

Community Calendar for Friday, December 18, 2020

In response to the rising number of coronavirus cases in Warm Springs:

Tribal Government Offices will be Shut Down until at least December 27 th

Essential Services will continue to be provided to the Community. If you need to contact, you can call or email program staff.

Warm Springs Residents are asked to stay home except for essential activities like grocery shopping, going to work, attending medical appointments, or picking up medicine

There is a curfew in effect daily from 10pm – 6am. Everyone should be at home between those hours. There is an exception for essential employees going to work.

Anyone violating quarantine or isolation requirements are subject to citation per Ordinance 101 that Tribal Council Approved earlier this year to protect community members from COVID-19 exposure.

At the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center they ask that you call ahead if you plan on going there.

For a regular appointment call 541-553-2610.

The I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” is 541-553-5512.

For all other business call 541-553-1196

Senior Lunch is today for pick-up and delivery from the Senior Wellness Center. On the Menu is: Split Peas and Ham Soup with Hard Tack and fruit.

A holiday youth toy/gift drive-through event planned for next week is paused until the numbers of COVID-19 cases in Warm Springs decreases. It is still safest for everyone to stay at home. This year there will be no application process and the giveaway will follow all COVID-19 safety protocols. Stay tuned for details once a date is set.

The Warm Springs Presbyterian Church will not hold a Christmas Eve service this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Warm Springs Community Wellness is doing the “50 Miles to the New Year” fitness challenge this month. Make sure you are emailing your miles in weekly to Jennifer.Robbins@wstribes.org

Papalaxsimisha and JCP are hosting upcoming Family Virtual Trivia Nights. The first is tonight from 7-9pm and there’s another on New Year’s Eve from 8-10pm. Follow the Papalaxsimisha Facebook page for details about all of their events. Here is the Zoom link

Oregon Community College will be offering GED classes remotely this winter. You can register online up to December 28th and the term will start January 4th. Communication Classes for reading & writing will be Mondays and Wednesdays, Math Classes will be Mondays and Wednesdays OR Tuesdays and Thursdays and Science Classes are being offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays. For more information visit cocc.edu. To see if you qualify for the Future Ready grant that will pay for tuition, books, tests and transportation – email Deanna Pender at dfender@coic.org.

At KWSO – one of the ways we generate revenue for our operations is by selling KWSO merchandise in our online store. If you are thinking about doing some holiday shopping – please consider a purchase that supports your local Community Radio Station. You can get a toddler T-shirt with our colorful Circle logo for $18. You can visit our website at KWSO.ORG and SHOP NOW.