Calendar for Thu., Dec. 24, 2020

Tribal Government Offices will be Shut Down until at least December 27 th

Essential Services will continue to be provided to the Community. If you need to contact You can make contact with program staff via phone or email: https://kwso.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/closure-contacts.pdf

Warm Springs Residents are asked to stay home except for essential activities like grocery shopping, going to work, attending medical appointments, or picking up medicine

There is a curfew in effect daily from 10pm – 6am. Everyone should be at home between those hours. There is an exception for essential employees going to work.

Anyone violating quarantine or isolation requirements are subject to citation per Ordinance 101 that Tribal Council Approved earlier this year to protect community members from COVID-19 exposure.

Symptoms for COVID-19 can include: Fever, Cough, Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, Chills, Muscle pain, Headache, Sore throat, loss of taste or smell. If you have symptoms or are concerned you came in contact with Covid-19 – call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015. During business hours you can call the I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” is 541-553-5512.

There will not be a senior lunch today. The staff at the Warm Springs Senior Wellness Center want to wish you a Merry Christmas.

Warm Springs Health & Human Services is planning a Kids holiday toy/gift drive-through event but it has been postponed due to the spike in COVID-19 cases. Once we lower the curve – the event will be rescheduled.

Warm Springs Sanitation drivers will be picking up Friday neighborhoods today and on Thursday next week due to the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. Please remember to check on elder and disabled neighbors and family to assist them with getting their totes to the end of their driveway.

The American Legion Auxiliary 48 is selling tickets for a toy raffle – the drawing is at noon today. For more information contact Susan Guerin. Funds raised will go toward building a tiny home for a local veteran.

The Jefferson County School District 509-J Board of Directors is accepting applications from interested community members who would like to fill one budget committee positions. The board will review applicants and make an appointment at the January Board Meeting. You can download an application ONLINE

The Warm Springs Presbyterian Church will not hold a Christmas Eve service this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The next edition of the Spilyay Tymoo newspaper will be out next Wednesday. The deadline for items to be published is today. Contact Editor Dave McMechan if you want to submit something. david.mcmechan@wstribes.org

Full time Tribal Employees who are working today will get early release at 12pm for the Christmas Holiday. Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs offices will be closed tomorrow for Christmas.

3 Warriors Market will close an hour earlier for the rest of December. Hours of operation are Monday-Friday 7am to 6pm, and Saturday/Sunday 8 to 5. They are open 7am to 3pm today, 8 to 3 on Christmas Day and 7 to 3:00 on December 31st.