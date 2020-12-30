Calendar for Thu., Dec. 31, 2020

Tune in to KWSO for New Year’s Eve this evening starting at 7 for continuous oldies to keep you company ringing in the new year. Upbeat fun songs from the 60s and 70s. It’s Pop oldies, soul, and classic rock tonight starting at 7 right here on 91.9 FM KWSO!

Symptoms for COVID-19 can include: Fever, Cough, Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, Chills, Muscle pain, Headache, Sore throat, loss of taste or smell. If you have symptoms or are concerned you came in contact with Covid-19 – call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015. During business hours you can call the I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” is 541-553-5512.

It’s critical that everyone continue to follow all COVID-19 precautions. Vaccination has begun but it will be several months before all community members receive the 2 needed doses. By staying home, wearing a face covering, and maintaining social distance – you continue to protect yourself, your family, and the community from COVID-19.

Full time Tribal Employees who are working today will get early release at noon for the New Year Holiday. Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs offices are closed tomorrow.

3 Warriors Market will be open 7am – 3pm today.

Papalaxsimisha and JCP are hosting another Family Virtual Trivia Night this evening from 8-10pm. HERE is the link.

Warm Springs Sanitation says this Friday’s trash pickup route will be picked up on Saturday this week due to the New Year’s Day holiday tomorrow.

The Warm Springs K-8 Academy is asking families with Kindergarten thru 2nd grade students to complete a survey to give feedback on Limited in Person Instruction. You can find the survey HERE. Comprehensive Distance Learning will resume next Monday for Jefferson County 509-J schools.

The new edition of the Spilyay Tymoo is out. The Warm Springs Tribal Newspaper is sent to Tribal Members. You can also read each issue online at https://wsnews.org/

If you have information you would like us to share on the Community Calendar, email us the details at kwso at wstribes dot org.