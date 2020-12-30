KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 12/30/20

There were 4 new cases of COVID-19 reported for Warm Springs in today’s Community COVID-19 Update (12/30/20). Those results were from 43 tests conducted on Tuesday (12/29/20).
So far this week there have been a total of 9 new cases in Warm Springs.
There are 36 Active Cases of COVID-19 on the Reservation with 63 Close Contacts being monitored by Public Health.
- 671 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Warm Springs since testing began
- 6675 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center
- 69 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19
- 60 people have been discharged from the hospital
- 15 Warm Springs people have died from COVID-19
- 202 COVID-19 Moderna Vaccines (first of 2 doses) have been administered at the Health & Wellness Center. The second dose will follow 28 days after the first to complete the vaccination.
