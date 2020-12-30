KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 12/30/20

There were 4 new cases of COVID-19 reported for Warm Springs in today’s Community COVID-19 Update (12/30/20). Those results were from 43 tests conducted on Tuesday (12/29/20).

So far this week there have been a total of 9 new cases in Warm Springs.

There are 36 Active Cases of COVID-19 on the Reservation with 63 Close Contacts being monitored by Public Health.

671 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Warm Springs since testing began

6675 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center

69 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19

60 people have been discharged from the hospital

15 Warm Springs people have died from COVID-19

202 COVID-19 Moderna Vaccines (first of 2 doses) have been administered at the Health & Wellness Center. The second dose will follow 28 days after the first to complete the vaccination.

—

For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:

OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY

US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION