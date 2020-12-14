Calendar for Tue., Dec. 15, 2020

In response to the rising number of coronavirus cases in Warm Springs:

Tribal Government Offices will be Shut Down until at least December 27 th

Essential Services will continue to be provided to the Community. If you need to, you can make contact with program staff via phone or email.

Warm Springs Residents are asked to stay home except for essential activities like grocery shopping, going to work, attending medical appointments, or picking up medicine

There is a curfew in effect daily from 10pm – 6am. Everyone should be at home between those hours. There is an exception for essential employees going to work.

Anyone violating quarantine or isolation requirements are subject to citation per Ordinance 101 that Tribal Council Approved earlier this year to protect community members from COVID-19 exposure.

Warm Springs Early Childhood Education will continue to be closed this week due to COVID-19 impacts.

At the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center they ask that you call ahead if you plan on going there.

For a regular appointment call 541-553-2610.

The I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” is 541-553-5512.

For all other business call 541-553-1196

Tribal Council is in session today. On their agenda are: Board Appointments and CARES Act Spending.

The Covid-19 Community Outreach Project can provide households with cleaning, and personal protection supplies. There are no income requirements but you do need to complete a short survey. Call (541) 615-0141 or (541) 553-3415 to learn more.

Warm Springs K8 Students, Families, and Staff are invited to share a holiday song. They are asking for video contributions for a Virtual Winter Concert. The deadline to submit videos is tomorrow (12/16/20) at noon. The concert will go live this Friday. Anyone under 18 years old needs permission to allow video to be shared, so be sure to complete the Permission Form.

Warm Springs K-8 Academy Students are reminded to log on for Comprehensive Distance Learning every morning before 9 and return in the afternoon after lunch. Contact the K8 office or your child’s teacher if you have any questions. Winter Break starts Monday December 21st.

Community members who are isolating or quarantined due to COVID-19 can have a food box delivered since you are not able to go grocery shopping. If you have questions, you can contact Warm Springs Emergency Management at 541-553-3345. They also have Personal Protective Equipment.

Cascades East Transit (CET) is hosting a Regional Public Transportation Advisory Committee virtual meeting tomorrow from 1:30 to 3:30 pm. Agendas and meeting packets are posted on the CET website.

