KWSO Calendar for Thu., Dec. 3, 2020

We want to give a Shout Out today is for all the workers on the job providing essential services in all our communities. To the sanitation workers, janitors, social service & health programs staff… to bus and truck drivers, utility workers, police and first responders… Thank you for the work you do!

Symptoms for COVID-19 can include: Fever, Cough, Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, Chills, Muscle pain, Headache, Sore throat, loss of taste or smell. If you have symptoms or are concerned you came in contact with Covid-19 – Call the I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” is 541-553-5512. Outside of I.H.S. regular hours – you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015.

Tribal Council is in session today. They have a Government to Government meeting with the Siletz.

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs government offices will continue to operate at 50% staffing through Friday December 11th. Tribal facilities are closed to the public, as a precaution to help slow the spread of COVID-19. You can make contact with program staff via phone or email. https://kwso.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/closure-contacts.pdf

Some students in the 509J school district are doing Limited In Person Instruction along with Comprehensive Distance Learning. If you have questions – you should contact your student’s teacher or your school office. You can find more information at the district website (https://www.jcsd.k12.or.us/ )

There is a drive thru flu shot clinic this afternoon from 1:30-3:30 in the parking lot between the Agency Longhouse and ECE. This is a free clinic for anyone who lives or works on the Warm Springs Reservation.

A Temporary water shut off will happen tomorrow from 8-5 in the trailer park subdivision. Public Utilities will be doing construction on the water main line.

Warm Springs Sanitation reminds the community that the landfill no longer accepts tires. Please do not leave tires at the dump or at the transfer stations. Also – large household appliances should be taken to the landfill where there is a dumpster for large metal items.

