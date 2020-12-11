KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 12/11/20

There were 9 new cases of COVID-19 reported for Warm Springs in today’s Community COVID-19 Update (12/11/20). Those results were from 83 tests conducted on Thursday (12/10/20).

This week’s count for total positive cases of COVID-19 this week is 61, through Thursday. Last week’s total count was 41 and the week prior is was 35.

There are 84 active cases of COVID-19 on the Reservation and 158 close contacts being monitored daily.

602 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Warm Springs since testing began

5968 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center

59 people have been hospitalized with 54 having been released

10 Warm Springs people have died from COVID-19

In response to the rising number of coronavirus cases in Warm Springs:

Tribal Government Offices will be Shut Down until at least December 27 th

Essential Services will continue to be provided to the Community

Warm Springs Residents are asked to stay home except for essential activities like grocery shopping, going to work, attending medical appointments, or picking up medicine

There is a curfew in effect daily from 10pm – 6am. Everyone should be at home between those hours. There is an exception for essential employees going to work.

Anyone violating quarantine or isolation requirements are subject to citation per Ordinance 101 that Tribal Council Approved earlier this year to protect community members from COVID-19 exposure.

Covid-19 Community Outreach Project can provide households with cleaning and personal protection supplies. There are no income requirements but you do need to complete a short survey. Call (541) 615-0141 or (541) 553-3415 to learn more.

Community members who are isolating or quarantined due to COVID-19, that need food and supplies can contact Warm Springs Emergency Management for assistance at 541-553-3345.

The Warm Springs Police Department maintains an anonymous tip line for local community members to report concerns. The number is 541-553-2202. This resource can be utilized for anyone who feels there is a quarantine violation.

For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:

OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY

US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION