KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 12/11/20

There were 9 new cases of COVID-19 reported for Warm Springs in today’s Community COVID-19 Update (12/11/20). Those results were from 83 tests conducted on Thursday (12/10/20).
This week’s count for total positive cases of COVID-19 this week is 61, through Thursday. Last week’s total count was 41 and the week prior is was 35.
There are 84 active cases of COVID-19 on the Reservation and 158 close contacts being monitored daily.
- 602 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Warm Springs since testing began
- 5968 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center
- 59 people have been hospitalized with 54 having been released
- 10 Warm Springs people have died from COVID-19
—
In response to the rising number of coronavirus cases in Warm Springs:
- Tribal Government Offices will be Shut Down until at least December 27th
- Essential Services will continue to be provided to the Community
- Warm Springs Residents are asked to stay home except for essential activities like grocery shopping, going to work, attending medical appointments, or picking up medicine
- There is a curfew in effect daily from 10pm – 6am. Everyone should be at home between those hours. There is an exception for essential employees going to work.
- Anyone violating quarantine or isolation requirements are subject to citation per Ordinance 101 that Tribal Council Approved earlier this year to protect community members from COVID-19 exposure.
—
Covid-19 Community Outreach Project can provide households with cleaning and personal protection supplies. There are no income requirements but you do need to complete a short survey. Call (541) 615-0141 or (541) 553-3415 to learn more.
—
Community members who are isolating or quarantined due to COVID-19, that need food and supplies can contact Warm Springs Emergency Management for assistance at 541-553-3345.
—
The Warm Springs Police Department maintains an anonymous tip line for local community members to report concerns. The number is 541-553-2202. This resource can be utilized for anyone who feels there is a quarantine violation.
—
For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:
