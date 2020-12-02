KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 12/2/20

There were 6 new cases of COVID-19 reported for Warm Springs in today’s Community COVID-19 Update (12/02/20). Those results were from 77 tests conducted on Tuesday (12/01/20).

There are 46 Active Cases of COVID-19 on the Reservation with 91 Close Contacts being monitored by Public Health.

521 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Warm Springs since testing began

5299 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center

55 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19

51 people have been discharged from the hospital

10 Warm Springs people have died from COVID-19

—

Starting tomorrow (12/03/20) with the end of Oregon’s 2 week freeze – a new categorization for counties will be implemented. At least 21 of Oregon’s 36 counties will be placed in the “extreme risk” category. Jefferson County will be in that category. You can follow this link to see the 4 categories for counties and the restrictions that are listed for each.

https://sharedsystems.dhsoha.state.or.us/DHSForms/Served/le3461.pdf

Regardless of your location or the level of risk that is assigned to that place, everyone needs to continue to take all the basic recommended precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Wear a face covering in public and at work. Maintain 6 feet of social distance from others especially if someone does not have a mask on. Wash your hands often with soap and water or use hand sanitizer. It’s especially important to clean your hands before going in or coming out of a store or any building or even your home. And disinfect frequently touched hard surfaces like door knobs, faucets, counters, bathrooms and light switches.

—

For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:

OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY

US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION