KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 12/24/20

There were 4 new cases of COVID-19 reported for Warm Springs in today’s Community COVID-19 Update (12/24/20). Those results were from 27 tests conducted on Wednesday (12/23/20).

There are 43 active cases of COVID-19 on the Reservation and 90 close contacts being monitored daily.

659 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Warm Springs since testing began

6522 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center

64 people have been hospitalized with 59 having been released

14 Warm Springs people have died from COVID-19

Contract tracing has shown that the most frequent places of exposure are within households and at gatherings or visiting with people that are not part of your household.

Tribal Council has shut down Tribal Government Offices until at least December 27, 2020, to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and they are asking the community to also take action by staying home except for essential activities like grocery shopping, going to work, attending medical appointments, or picking up medicine.

There is a curfew in effect daily from 10pm – 6am. Everyone should be at home between those hours with the exception of essential employees going to work.

All these actions are to protect vulnerable members of the Warm Springs Community, from exposure to COVID-19.

For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:

OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY

US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION