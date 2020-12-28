KWSO COVID-19 Update 12/28/20

Warm Springs Tribal Council met with the local COVID-19 Response Team today (12/28/20) and voted 5 (yes) – 2 (no) to accept the team’s recommendations to:

Increase Tribal Government Staffing to 50% of employees, effective Tuesday, December 29 th until further notice.

until further notice. Warm Springs Residents are asked to continue to stay at home except for essential activities like grocery shopping, going to work, attending medical appointments, or picking up medicine

The Warm Springs community-wide curfew is lifted for adults however youth under 18 years of age must still abide by the curfew daily from 10pm – 6am.

The COVID-19 Response Team will continue to monitor case data and report to Tribal Council. Future recommendations will be based on that data.

—

Last week, 151 individuals received a first dose of the Moderna vaccine for COVID-19. Initial recipients of the vaccine were Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center staff, Long Term Care residents and First Responders.

Additional first doses of the Moderna vaccine will be given to older Senior Citizens and high risk individuals this week.

To be fully vaccinated there are 2 shots, one month (28 days) apart.

The shot is given in the muscle of the upper arm.