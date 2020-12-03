KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 12/3/20

There was 1 new case of COVID-19 reported for Warm Springs in today’s Community COVID-19 Update (12/03/20). Those results were from 50 tests conducted on Wednesday (12/02/20).

So far this week there have been a total of 22 new cases in Warm Springs.

There are 51 Active Cases of COVID-19 on the Reservation with 107 Close Contacts being monitored by Public Health.

522 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Warm Springs since testing began

5349 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center

55 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19

51 people have been discharged from the hospital

10 Warm Springs people have died from COVID-19

