The Papalaxsimisha Program is hosting a Family Gingerbread House Building Activity. Households will be provided with a gingerbread kit and you will be asked to create your house and submit a photo for a virtual contest.

Kit Distribution will be on Thursday December 20, 2020

12pm – Warm Springs Community Center

5:30pm – Simnasho Longhouse

5:30pm – Seekseequa Fire Hall

You can download the information flyer HERE