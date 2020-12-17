KWSO News Thu., Dec. 17, 2020

There were 18 new cases of COVID-19 reported for Warm Springs in Wednesday’s Community COVID-19 Update (12/16/20). Those results were from 61 tests conducted on Tuesday (12/15/20). There were 82 active cases of COVID-19 on the Reservation and 171 close contacts being monitored daily. 630 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Warm Springs since testing began. 6,193 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center. Community health Manager Katie Russell talks about the work of tracking and monitoring:

Warm Springs health officials expect an initial shipment of 200 Covid-19 vaccine doses by the end of December. The initial shipment would be enough for front-line health workers serving the tribal community, plus staff and residents of High Lookee Lodge, according to Dr. Rachel Locker, who is the Clinic Vaccine Coordinator. Folks are reminded not to ease up on Covid-19 safety practices.

The Warm Springs Clinic reminds the community that seasonal flu shots are still available. Flu shot hours at the clinic are 9 to 11 a.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; and 2 to 4 p.m. all weekdays. Flu shots are given by nursing staff, curbside while you remain in your vehicle. Check in at the clinic entry gate during those hours.

Warm Springs Water and Wastewater Supervisor Chico Holliday says the residences at the Kahneeta Hamlets will not have water turned off as planned this week. There has been a delay in shipping of materials needed for work on the South Kahneeta PRV Station. More information will be provided when available.

The Nez Perce Tribe has purchased 148 acres of its ancestral land in the Eastern Oregon town of Joseph. OPB’s Cassandra Profita reports:

Governor Kate Brown and the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) are seeking qualified candidates to serve on the Oregon Health Policy Board (OHPB). It serves as the policy-making body for OHA and is responsible for improving the health care delivery system as well as improving the health of Oregonians by developing state public health goals, strategies, programs and performance standards. While all applications will be considered, based on current membership there is interest in identifying board members who are located outside of the Portland metro area and have expertise in one or more of the following topic areas:

Equity, diversity and inclusion (professional and lived expertise, ally or representative from underrepresented communities or experiencing health inequities).

Tribal member or representative.

Board member experience (service on a high profile, high functioning board).

Health insurance (commercial, self-insured, or public).

Business (small or large).

Health policy.

Further information can be found on the Governor’s website at http://www.oregon.gov/gov/admin/Pages/How_To_Apply.aspx.