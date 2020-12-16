Calendar for Thu., Dec. 17, 2020

In response to the rising number of coronavirus cases in Warm Springs:

Tribal Government Offices will be Shut Down until at least December 27 th

Essential Services will continue to be provided to the Community. If you need to, you can make contact with program staff via phone or email.

Warm Springs Residents are asked to stay home except for essential activities like grocery shopping, going to work, attending medical appointments, or picking up medicine.

There is a curfew in effect daily from 10pm – 6am. Everyone should be at home between those hours. There is an exception for essential employees going to work.

Anyone violating quarantine or isolation requirements are subject to citation per Ordinance 101 that Tribal Council Approved earlier this year to protect community members from COVID-19 exposure.

Warm Springs Early Childhood Education will continue to be closed this week due to COVID-19 impacts.

Symptoms for COVID-19 can include: Fever, Cough, Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, Chills, Muscle pain, Headache, Sore throat, loss of taste or smell. If you have symptoms or are concerned you came in contact with Covid-19 – call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015. During business hours you can call the I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” is 541-553-5512.

Warm Springs K-8 Academy Students are reminded to log on for Comprehensive Distance Learning every morning before 9 and return in the afternoon after lunch. Contact the K8 office or your child’s teacher if you have any questions. Winter Break starts Monday December 21st.

Operation Rudolph is accepting donations of gifts especially for teenagers with drop boxes at Bi-Mart, Columbia Bank, Mid Oregon Credit Union, Dollar General and Les Schwab in Madras. To make cash donations – mail a check to Kiwanis, PO Box 65, Madras. To help wrap gifts – contact Kim Schmith at 541-980-6371.

Papalaxsimisha and JCP are hosting upcoming Family Virtual Trivia Nights. The first is Friday, December 18th from 7-9pm and there’s another on New Year’s Eve from 8-10pm. Follow the Papalaxsimisha Facebook page for information about all of their events. Here is the Zoom link for the Family Virtual Trivia Nights.

A holiday youth toy/gift drive-through event planned for next week is paused until the numbers of COVID-19 cases in Warm Springs decreases. It is still safest for everyone to stay at home. This year there will be no application process and the giveaway will follow all COVID-19 safety protocols. Stay tuned for details once a date is set.

Warm Springs Housing Authority is now accepting applications for the Housing Improvement Program for home repair, renovation, or replacement. Eligibility requirements include Tribal Membership, income that does not exceed 150% of the poverty guidelines, and to have not previously received this assistance. If you previously applied by did not get selected – you can submit the same application. Contact Chet at Housing to follow up at 541-553-3259, You can get an application package from Sharon Jackson, Northwest Regional BIA by emailing sharon.jackon@bia.gov.

The Covid-19 Community Outreach Project can provide households with cleaning, and personal protection supplies. There are no income requirements but you do need to complete a short survey. Call (541) 615-0141 or (541) 553-3415 to learn more.