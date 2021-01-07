KWSO Calendar for Fri., Jan. 8, 2021

Senior Lunch is today for pick up or delivery from the Warm Springs Senior Wellness Center. This is for Seniors 60 years and older. On the menu today is: Salisbury steak with mashed potatoes, roasted veggies and fruit.

Today at Noon on KWSO’s “Community Talk” Show we will have tips for successful New Year’s Resolutions – ideas for setting goals and feeling good in 2021. Tune in for the conversation to KWSO’s monthly call in talk show “Community Talk” today at noon.

To help prevent the spread of COVID-19 everyone is asked to stay home except for essential activities like grocery shopping, going to work, attending medical appointments, or picking up medicine. Please wear a mask if you go out and follow all precautions to stay safe and health.

At the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center they remind you that you must stop at the front gate to check in and that you should call ahead if you plan on going there.

For a regular appointment call 541-553-2610.

The I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” is 541-553-5512.

For all other business or to get on a list saying you want a COVID-19 shot, call 541-553-1196

Warm Springs Community Wellness is doing a fitness – nutrition BINGO challenge starting next Monday. Every day a BINGO number will be drawn and participants will need to do the challenge selected. You can find the BINGO card of challenges at KWSO dot org in our Events and Opportunities Tab. The Challenge will run through Mid-February. Contact Jennifer Robbins to let her know you want to participate.

Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services is available by phone for any questions or needs you have about domestic violence, sexual assault, child and elder abuse. Call 541-553-2293. If you have an emergency situation – call Warm Springs PD dispatch at 541-553-1171 or 911.

There will be a Winter School Supply and Gift Distribution this coming Monday (Jan. 11, 2021) from 3:30-5:30pm, for Warm Springs K-8 Academy students. This will be a drive through event and families need to wear masks and remain in their vehicle. Folks should pull in by the bus drop off and will drive behind the school to the front office for the giveaway. https://kwso.org/2021/01/wsk8-school-supply-giveaway-1-11-21/

The Warm Springs K through 8 Academy will again offer Limited In Person Instruction (or LIPI) to Kindergarten, 1st & 2nd grade students starting next Tuesday (1/12/21) thru Friday in the afternoon from 1:30-3:30. Everyone will still do Comprehensive Distance Learning in the morning. For families who do not want their student to attend LIPI – you would need to sign back in for Distance Learning at 1:30. Monday – it will be Comprehensive Distance Learning all day. Families should get the bus schedule via email but you can also find it posted at Warm Springs market or the Post Office. We also have it posted on the Spilyay Tymoo website at WS News dot ORG. https://wsnews.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/Bus-Routes-Jan-7-2021.pdf

Warm Springs Fire Management reminds residents that it’s time to renew your burn permits for 2021. Please call fire dispatch @ 541-553-1146, with your phone number and physical address weekdays during business hours. You will need to pick up and sign for your burn permit. Masks are required in the office.

