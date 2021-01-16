KWSO Calendar for Sun., Jan. 17, 2021

Employee Fitness BINGO continues as a way to keep people healthy and fit. This socially distanced health challenge is coordinated by the Tribe’s Wellness Program. Each bingo square has a suggested activity to encourage physical activity or healthy eating. An example is: Try and get in 8 thousand steps today. If you want to get in on the BINGO health challenge, email jennifer.robbins@wstribes.org

The Warm Springs Community Action Team remains closed as a precaution to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. For current and former IDA clients, Demus Martinez is available to talk about your Credit Report and FICO scores. Contact Demus via text or call 541-460-3851 or email demus@wscat.org – you can also make contact on social media.

Warm Springs Fire Management reminds residents that it’s time to renew your burn permits for 2021. Please call fire dispatch @ 541-553-1146, with your phone number and physical address weekdays during business hours. You will need to pick up and sign for your burn permit. Masks are required in the office.

The Community Learning Center is hosting a Virtual Paint Night on Friday January 22nd from 5-6pm via Zoom. You can pick up supplies on Wednesday January 20th from 4-5pm at the Warm Springs K8 and Thursday January 21st from 4-5pm at Bridges High School in Madras. Please register ahead of time before the 20th. The LINK is on today’s calendar on our website

The 2021 Lincoln’s Powwow at the Simnasho Longhouse has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Powwow Committee looks forward to getting back on track next year.

The Warm Springs Johnson O’Malley committee asks families with students 3 years old through 12th grade in the 509J or South Wasco County School Districts who are enrolled in a Federally Recognized Tribe to complete the annual JOM survey and enrollment forms. The FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE form is now available. You can find is on KWSO dot ORG in the News and Info tab under opportunities. If you have questions, contact Carroll Dick at 541-553-3311.

KWSO has a “year at a glance” one page – 2021 calendar available for download from our WEBSITE. If you don’t have a way to print it – you can give us a call with your mailing address and we can send you one. Call KWSO at 541-553-1968.

COVID-19 Vaccine is now available at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center. It will take many months to get everyone vaccinated so it is critical that everyone continue to take measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Wearing a face mask or covering

Maintain 6 feet of social distance from others

Wash your hands often with soap and water or use hand sanitizer

Disinfect frequently touched hard surfaces

And Stay home

