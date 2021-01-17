KWSO Calendar for Mon., Jan. 18, 2020

Today is the Martin Luther King Jr. Day. It is a federal holiday. There will be no COVID-19 testing at the I.H.S. Clinic today although Tribal Programs will be open at the Health & Wellness Center. There is no school today and the post office is closed. The Warm Springs Tribes are open today but remember you need to call ahead for an appointment if you have business to do. All COVID-19 precautions remain in place including temperature checks when entering, required facemasks and social distancing.

Warm Springs Tribal Council is in session today. On their agenda: An update from the Secretary Treasurer, a review of the February Agenda – travel delegations and a review of minutes. There will be draft resolutions and Tribal Council will hear from the local COVID-19 response team. This afternoon will be Legislative Update calls, enrollments, and updates from the Development office, Human Resources and Finance.

At the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center they remind you that you must stop at the front gate to check in and that you should call ahead if you plan on going there.

For a regular appointment call 541-553-2610.

The I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” is 541-553-5512.

For all other business call 541-553-1196

You can get on the waiting list for a COVID-19 shot by calling either the appointment or business lines.

Senior Lunch is today for pick up or delivery from the Warm Springs Senior Wellness Center. This is for Seniors 60 years and older. On the menu today is: Lemon Garlic Chicken with pasta and broccoli.

The Low Income Energy Assistance or LIHEAP program and Medical Gas Vouchers program is available to eligible individuals at the Tribal Social Services Coordinator Office in the Family Resource Center.

At the Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy Limited In Person Instruction will add Middle School students this week, Tuesday thru Friday afternoons. They join Kindergarten, 1st and 2nd grade students. Online Drop-In Tutoring and afterschool enrichment classes are being offered by the Community Learning Center for all 509J and CASA Students Monday thru Thursday from 3:30-7pm. This is for all grade levels and all subject areas. You can register by calling 541-475-0388 or sign up ONLINE.

The Museum at Warm Springs Tribal Youth Art Exhibit deadline for entry is Friday January 22nd. All types of artwork will be accepted and family projects are also being encouraged.

Employee Fitness BINGO continues as a way to keep people healthy and fit. This socially distanced health challenge is coordinated by the Tribe’s Wellness Program. Each bingo square has a suggested activity to encourage physical activity or healthy eating. An example is: Do a 1 minute plank hold. If you want to get in on the BINGO health challenge, email jennifer.robbins@wstribes.org

Please consider how you can support your local Community Radio Station with a donation or purchase in our online store.