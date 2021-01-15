KWSO Calendar for Sat., Jan. 16, 2021

COVID-19 Vaccine is now available at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center. It will take many months to get everyone vaccinated so it is critical that everyone continue to take measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Wearing a face mask or covering

Maintain 6 feet of social distance from others

Wash your hands often with soap and water or use hand sanitizer

Disinfect frequently touched hard surfaces

And Stay home

The Museum at Warm Springs and Quinn Park are again open however Warm Springs Emergency Management advises individuals to avoid areas adjacent to Shitike Creek due to hazards from this week’s high water.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team has announced that due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, they will not be able to provide free income tax filing services to Warm Springs this year through their AARP Tax Aide Site. Other Central Oregon AARP Tax Aide sites have also canceled in person tax assistance. To learn more about how to complete and file your income taxes yourself, online – check out the IRS website (https://www.irs.gov/filing/free-file-do-your-federal-taxes-for-free)

The Jefferson County 509J Community Learning Center is now offering Drop-In Tutoring and Enrichment Classes that include: STREAM Connections, Wellness Workshops, Caldera Arts, E-Sports, Discover Your Forest, SMART Reading, and Cooking Dreams. You can register by calling 541-475-0388 or sign up ONLINE.

The Museum at Warm Springs Tribal Youth Art Exhibit deadline for entry is Friday January 22nd. All types of artwork will be accepted and family projects are also being encouraged.

Employee Fitness BINGO continues as a way to keep people healthy and fit. This socially distanced health challenge is coordinated by the Tribe’s Wellness Program. Each bingo square has a suggested activity to encourage physical activity or healthy eating. An example is: Do 30 minutes of Cardio. If you want to get in on the BINGO health challenge, email jennifer.robbins@wstribes.org

The Warm Springs Commodities Program is located in the Warm Springs Industrial Park. They offer food like: cereal, fresh fruit, fresh produce, can veggies and can fruit, pasta, meat, eggs, juice and cheese. You do need to meet eligibility requirements to qualify for commodities. Call (541)553-3422 for details. They have a facebook page to help keep folks in the loop on Facebook search “W S Commods” (https://www.facebook.com/wscommods)

