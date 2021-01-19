KWSO Calendar for Wed., Jan. 19, 2021

Symptoms for COVID-19 can include: Fever, Cough, Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, Chills, Muscle pain, Headache, Sore throat, loss of taste or smell. If you have symptoms or are concerned you came in contact with Covid-19 – call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015. During business hours you can call the I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” is 541-553-5512. The I.H.S. clinic opens at 1pm today.

This week at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center the focus for COVID-19 vaccines remain for elders 75 and older, Veterans 65 and older, and for essential employees. 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine will be administered this week and those shots are already scheduled. They will also begin to give the second dose of the vaccine for those who already got the first shot at the end of December. The Moderna vaccine requires 2 doses – 28 days apart. The vaccination is considered completed one week after the 2nd shot.

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs offices are staffed with 50% of employees and remain closed for anyone without an appointment so please call ahead if you have business to do. COVID-19 precautions remain in place including temperature checks when entering, required face masks and social distancing.

There is a Boil Water Notice in effect for the Kah-Nee-Ta Hamlets and Wolfe Point Subdivision due to low water pressure and pressure loss first reported on Sunday (January 17, 2021.) The notice means residents in the Kah-Nee-Ta hamlets and at Wolfe Point should bring tap water to a rolling boil, boil for one minute, and cool before using. Or else use bottled water for drinking, and preparing food until further notice.

Warm Springs Tribal Council is in session today. On their agenda: reports from the Health & Human Services Branch, Education and Public Utilities.

Senior Lunch is today for pick up or delivery from the Warm Springs Senior Wellness Center. This is for Seniors 60 years and older. On the menu today is: Baked salmon with looksh mash and steamed veggies.

The Warm Springs Commodities Program is located in the Warm Springs Industrial Park. They offer food like: cereal, fresh and canned fruit & vegetables, pasta, meat, eggs and cheese. You can call to learn about eligibility at (541)553-3422. They have a facebook page – search ”WS Commods”

Papalaxsimisha and Community Health are offering “Beginners Yoga Virtual Class” on Thursdays in the noon hour via Zoom. For more information contact jillisa.suppah@wstribes.org

The Community Learning Center is hosting a Virtual Paint Night this Friday from 5-6pm via Zoom. If you are registered you can pick up supplies today from 4-5pm at the Warm Springs K8 and tomorrow from 4-5pm at Bridges High School in Madras.

The Museum at Warm Springs Tribal Youth Art Exhibit deadline for entry is this Friday. All types of artwork will be accepted and family projects are also being encouraged.

