KWSO News for Wed., Jan. 20, 2021

There were a total of 42 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Warm Springs last week. Yesterday’s (1/19/21) Community COVID-19 update reported that there have been 734 Total Positive Cases in Warm Springs since the Pandemic Began. 7250 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center. 19 Warm Springs people have died from COVID-19.

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs offices are operating with 50% staffing. All COVID-19 precautions remain in place for all Tribal Facilities including closure to the public without an appointment, temperature checks, face mask and social distancing requirements.

There is a boil water notice in effect due to a loss of pressure Sunday for the Kah-Nee-Ta Hamlets and Wolfe Point subdivision. This precautionary notice will remain in place until lifted by the EPA. Public Utilities did a round of testing Monday that came back negative and a second round of testing yesterday. They are awaiting those results. Identifying the cause of the pressure loss continues – they believe a break in the line might be in the Kah-Nee-Ta Village area although they need to pinpoint the location today.

The Oregon Department of Education has issued updated guidance for the return of in-person learning, which includes a requirement that schools provide on-site COVID-19 testing. The guidance released Tuesday is the most recent push for students to return to school. Earlier this month, Gov. Kate Brown set a Feb. 15 goal for returning more students to the classroom, with a focus on elementary students. Before winter break, less than 10% of Oregon’s estimated 580,000 students were receiving some form of in-person instruction, according to data from the Oregon Department of Education. At the start of the year, Brown gave local school districts the power to decide when to return students to in-person learning.

The Jefferson County 509J school district continues with Limited In Person Instruction this and next week. On February 1st they have planned to return to in-person on-site instruction in all 509J schools. There is an in-person Madras High Senior Celebration this Friday afternoon that is closed to the public. All COVID-19 precautions are being taken at that event.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team has announced that due to COVID-19 they will not be running their AARP Tax Aid Site this year. You may be able to get an appointment for tax preparation and filing with NeighborImpact. Their offices in Bend can be reached at 541-318-7506 and in Redmond at 541-548-2380

IRS Free File – online tax preparation products available at no charge – launched yesterday, giving taxpayers an early opportunity to claim credits like the Recovery Rebate Credit and other deductions. Leading tax software providers make their online products available for free as part of a 19-year partnership with the Internal Revenue Service. There are nine products in English and two in Spanish. For a step-by-step overview of how to find the right Free File product you can visit IRS dot Gov Free File

The Internal Revenue Service has announced that tax season will start on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, when the tax agency will begin accepting and processing 2020 tax year returns.

The Inauguration of Joe Biden as United States President is taking place this morning. You can watch the event live at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5-dkVhOQRRQ&feature=youtu.be

A virtual “Parade Across America” will be part of inauguration activities today and will include the Native American Women Warriors according to an article posted by Indian Country Today. One of the Women Warriors said their new jingle dresses are made with dog tags instead of the usual tobacco lids. https://indiancountrytoday.com/news/women-warriors-nathan-apodaca-to-join-inaugural-parade-FKnsDTTdd0ytZzDYow5qFA

The virtual parade will include well known performers and athletes including plus everyone’s favorite cousin –viral sensation and feel good skateboarder Nathan “DoggFace” Apodaca. Oregon will be represented by the American Sidesaddle Association in Eagle Creek as well as Tik Tok Doc from OHSU Dr. Jason Campbell.

The inaugural celebration will be pared down, distanced, much of it virtual. Still, a slew of celebrities will be descending on Washington, virtually and a few in person. They include Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez and Garth Brooks, who will be performing at the swearing-in ceremony. Many others will appear at virtual events like “Celebrating America,” a 90-minute broadcast hosted by Tom Hanks and featuring Bruce Springsteen, John Legend, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Justin Timberlake and Bon Jovi.