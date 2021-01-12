KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 1/12/21

There were 11 new case of COVID-19 in Warm Springs according to today’s (1/12/21) Community COVID-19 report. That’s from 50 tests conducted on Monday (1/11/21).

There are currently 30 Active Cases of COVID-19 in Warm Springs with 9 close contacts being monitored by public health.

703 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Warm Springs since testing began

7055 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center

73 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19

69 people have been discharged from the hospital

18 Warm Springs people have died from COVID-19

100 more doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine will be administered today and tomorrow. All shots are already planned and scheduled and will be given.

Tribal Employees have all returned to their workplaces today (1/12/21). All COVID-19 precautions remain in place:

Tribal Buildings remain closed to anyone without an appointment

Temperature checks are being done upon entry into Tribal Buildings

Face masks or coverings are required

Social Distancing of at least 6 feet is marked and enforced

