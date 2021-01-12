KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 1/12/21

There were 11 new case of COVID-19 in Warm Springs according to today’s (1/12/21) Community COVID-19 report. That’s from 50 tests conducted on Monday (1/11/21).
There are currently 30 Active Cases of COVID-19 in Warm Springs with 9 close contacts being monitored by public health.
- 703 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Warm Springs since testing began
- 7055 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center
- 73 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19
- 69 people have been discharged from the hospital
- 18 Warm Springs people have died from COVID-19
100 more doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine will be administered today and tomorrow. All shots are already planned and scheduled and will be given.
—
Tribal Employees have all returned to their workplaces today (1/12/21). All COVID-19 precautions remain in place:
- Tribal Buildings remain closed to anyone without an appointment
- Temperature checks are being done upon entry into Tribal Buildings
- Face masks or coverings are required
- Social Distancing of at least 6 feet is marked and enforced
—
For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:
US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL