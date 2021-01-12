KWSO News for Tue., Jan. 12, 2021

Tribal Council, yesterday morning (1/11/21) accepted the local COVID-19 response team’s recommendation to bring back 100% of the Tribal Workforce effective today (1/12/21). All COVID-19 precautions will remain in place including temperature checks before entering Tribal Buildings, the wearing of face masks and social distancing of at least 6 feet from others. Facilities remain closed to the public if you do not have an appointment.

Last week’s total of new COVID-19 cases was 13 on the Reservation. Today’s Community COVID-19 report (1/12/21) reports 11 new cases of COVID-19 from 73 tests conducted yesterday (1/11/21). There are currently 30 Active Cases of COVID-19 in Warm Springs with 9 close contacts being monitored by public health.

100 more doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine will be administered this week at the Health and Wellness Center those doses are already planned and scheduled for today and tomorrow. The focus continues for Elders 75 and older, Veterans 65 and older and essential workers in public facing settings like stores, the casino, gas stations, and so on.

COVID-19 has claimed 10 more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 1,613. The Oregon Health Authority reported 939 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 early yesterday. To date, 270,800 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across the state with 104,595 doses having been administered.

Oregon National Guard members will assist with COVID-19 vaccine distribution at the state fairgrounds starting today (Tuesday). KLCC’s Chris Lehman reports that Salem Health started the clinic last week with help from the Marion County Public Health Department. The hospital says more than 8,000 people have been vaccinated at the fairgrounds, with rates sometimes topping 400 people per hour. The shots are available to people in the Oregon Health Authority’s “Phase 1a” category. That includes people who work in health care settings, residents and employees of long-term care facilities, as well as first responders. Oregon Governor Kate Brown says National Guard members will be able to speed the process by providing logistical support. She’s set a goal of 12,000 vaccines administered per day by the end of this week.

Deschutes County Health Services is partnering with Oregon Health Authority to offer a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 13, at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center. This testing event is open to anyone. No symptoms or ID are required to be tested. Participants are asked to wear a mask and register online at https://www.doineedacovid19test.com/Redmond_OR_4369.html. Staff will be onsite to register those who are unable to preregister.