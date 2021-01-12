KWSO Calendar for Wed., Jan. 13, 2021

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs offices are fully staffed but remain closed for anyone without an appointment so please call ahead if you have business to do. COVID-19 precautions remain in place including temperature checks when entering, required facemasks and social distancing.

Symptoms for COVID-19 can include: Fever, Cough, Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, Chills, Muscle pain, Headache, Sore throat, loss of taste or smell. If you have symptoms or are concerned you came in contact with Covid-19 – call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015. During business hours you can call the I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” is 541-553-5512.

Warm Springs Tribal Council is in session today. On their agenda are committee updates from: Timber, Health & Welfare, Land Use Planning, Range and Ag, Fish and Wildlife (off reservation), and from the Water Board. Also there will be a report on COIC Transit projects.

The Museum at Warm Springs will be giving out art packs to youth “drive through” style today at the Museum’s roundabout starting at 10am until everything is given out. Please remain in your vehicle and wear a mask. The Museum at Warm Springs Tribal Youth Art Exhibit deadline for entry is Friday January 22nd. All types of artwork will be accepted and family projects are also being encouraged.

Senior Lunch is today for pick up or delivery from the Warm Springs Senior Wellness Center. This is for Seniors 60 years and older. On the menu today is: Chicken Lentil Soup with a dinner roll and fruit.

Employee Fitness BINGO continues as a way to keep people healthy and fit. This socially distanced health challenge is coordinated by the Tribe’s Wellness Program. Each bingo square has a suggested activity to encourage physical activity or healthy eating. An example is: Eat 1 lean protein (fish or broccoli). If you want to get in on the BINGO health challenge, email jennifer.robbins@wstribes.org

Oregon State University is hosting a Zoom Webinar screening of “Gather” at 4pm today. The film “Gather” offers an intimate portrait of the “growing” movement amongst Native Americans. Following the screening there will be a panel of guests discussing resilience of Native food systems. You can register ONLINE

The Jefferson County 509J Community Learning is hosting a Virtual Paint Night on Friday January 22nd from 5-6pm via Zoom. You can pick up supplies on Wednesday January 20th from 4-5pm at the Warm Springs K8 and Thursday January 21st from 4-5pm at Bridges High School in Madras. Please register ahead of time before the 20th ONLINE. You can also sign up for Drop-In Tutoring and Enrichment Classes. Call 541-475-0388 to learn more.

