KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 1/15/21

There were 7 new cases of COVID-19 in Warm Springs according to today’s (1/15/21) Community COVID-19 report. That’s from 376 tests conducted on Thursday (1/14/21).

There are currently 47 Active Cases of COVID-19 in Warm Springs with 28 close contacts being monitored by public health.

There have been a total of 38 positive cases so far this week on the Reservation.

730 Total Positive Cases in Warm Springs Since the Pandemic Began

7191 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center

74 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19

69 people have been discharged from the hospital

18 Warm Springs people have died from COVID-19

American Indians and Alaska Natives are disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. In Warm Springs at the Health & Wellness Center they are offering the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine to individuals. Initially the shots were given to Health Care Workers and First Responders. The current phase of vaccinations are for those 75 and older, Veterans 65 and older and Essential Workers who interact with the public. The next phase will be for those 65 and older plus anyone 55 and older with risk factors.

Anyone interested in getting on the vaccine waiting list can call the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center at 541-553-1196 or 541-553-2610.

The Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine requires 2 doses 28 days apart. Your Vaccination is only completed about a week after the second dose. So even though folks are starting to get the shots – it’s still critical to follow all other COVID-19 precautions including:

Wearing a face mask or covering

Maintain 6 feet of social distance from others

Wash your hands often with soap and water or use hand sanitizer

Disinfect frequently touched hard surfaces

And staying home as much as you can

For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:

OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY

INDIAN HEALTH SERVICE

US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION