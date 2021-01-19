KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 1/19/21

There were a total of 42 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Warm Springs last week.

According to today’s (1/19/21) Community COVID-19 report. No testing was conducted yesterday (1/18/21) at the Warm Springs I.H.S. clinic since they were closed for the Martin Luther King Holiday.

As of Friday there were 40 Active Cases of COVID-19 in Warm Springs with 33 close contacts being monitored by public health. There was one more death in our community, from COVID-19.

7340 Total Positive Cases in Warm Springs Since the Pandemic Began

7250 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center

74 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19

71 people have been discharged from the hospital

19 Warm Springs people have died from COVID-19

—

Warm Springs Tribal Council met yesterday (1/18/21) to approve a recommendation from the local COVID-19 response team to return to 50% staffing. All employees had returned to work for one week starting January 12th. With the increase in the rate of COVID-19 diagnoses from testing last week, having less people reporting to work will hopefully lessen the chance of exposure to COVID-19.

There was no COVID-19 testing at the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center yesterday since the I.H.S. clinic was closed for the Martin Luther King holiday. 100 first doses of the Moderna Vaccine are scheduled to be administered this week. They will also begin giving second doses of the vaccine for those who received the initial shot (160 second doses are scheduled) at the end of December. The Moderna Vaccine requires two does 28 days apart. The vaccination is considered completed a week after the second shot.

Until everyone is fulling vaccinated and the spread of COVID-19 slows – it’s imperative that everyone continue to take all safety precautions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. That includes wearing a face mask, maintaining social distance of at least 6 feet, not gathering in groups from outside your household and staying home as much as possible.

—

