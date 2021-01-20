KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 1/20/21

There were 4 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported for Warm Springs today (1/20/21) in the Community COVID-19 Report. 108 tests were conducted at the Health & Wellness Center.

738 Total Positive Cases in Warm Springs Since the Pandemic Began

7358 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center

75 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19

71 people have been discharged from the hospital

19 Warm Springs people have died from COVID-19

—

Until everyone is fulling vaccinated and the spread of COVID-19 slows – it’s imperative that everyone continue to take all safety precautions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. That includes wearing a face mask, maintaining social distance of at least 6 feet, not gathering in groups from outside your household and staying home as much as possible.

Vaccinations at the Health & Wellness Center are working through priority groups this week and expect to move to 65 and over plus 55 and over with comorbidities soon. 100 new doses of the Moderna Vaccine are being administered this week. Second doses have begun to be given to Health Care Workers and First Responders who got the first shot at the end of December.

The Moderna vaccination is given in two doses – 28 days apart. The vaccination is considered completed about a week after the second dose.

—

For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:

OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY

INDIAN HEALTH SERVICE

US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION