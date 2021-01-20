KWSO Calendar for Thu., Jan. 21, 2021

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs offices are staffed with 50% of employees and remain closed for anyone without an appointment so please call ahead if you have business to do. COVID-19 precautions remain in place including temperature checks when entering, required facemasks and social distancing.

There is a Boil Water Notice in effect for the Kah-Nee-Ta Hamlets and Wolfe Point Subdivision due to a loss of water pressure on Sunday. Residents in the Kah-Nee-Ta hamlets and at Wolfe Point should bring tap water to a rolling boil, boil for one minute, and cool before using. Or else use bottled water for drinking, and preparing food until further notice.

At the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center they remind you that you must stop at the front gate to check in and that you should call ahead if you plan on going there.

For a regular appointment call 541-553-2610.

The I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” is 541-553-5512.

For all other business or to get on a list saying you want a COVID-19 shot, call 541-553-1196

Papalaxsimisha and Community Health are offering “Beginners Yoga Virtual Class” on Thursdays in the noon hour via Zoom. For more information contact Jillisa at JILLISA dot SUPPAH at WS Tribes dot ORG

Warm Springs Housing Authority is open with COVID-19 safety protocols in place. Face Masks are required in the building and only one person is allowed in the lobby at a time.

The Warm Springs Tribes Finance branch is currently working on processing 1099 tax forms for 2020. They should be out by February 1st. . If you received a CARES Small Business grant from the tribe, you will be issued a 1099-MISC tax form. The CARES Act Emergency and Disaster Relief program and CARES Education Assistance programs qualify for tax exempt treatment under the Tribes General Welfare Ordinance, so you will not receive a 1099 for payments issued under those programs. W-2 Forms were sent out last Friday, January 15th.

The Low Income Energy Assistance program and Medical Gas Vouchers program is available to eligible individuals at the Tribal Social Services Coordinator Office in the Family Resource Center.

The Jefferson County School District 509J Board of Directors is seeking individuals to serve on the Superintendent Interview Observer Panel to observe the preliminary interviews of candidates for superintendent. They are hoping to identify 12 community members who represent a balance of viewpoints and interests. If interested – you can apply ONLINE. The deadline to apply is Monday, February 8th.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team remains closed as a precaution to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. For current and former IDA clients, Demus Martinez is available to talk about your Credit Report and FICO scores. Contact Demus via text or call 541-460-3851 or email demus@wscat.org – you can also make contact on social media.

The Museum at Warm Springs Tribal Youth Art Exhibit deadline for entry is Friday January 22nd. All types of artwork will be accepted and family projects are also being encouraged.

At KWSO – one of the ways we generate revenue for our operations is by selling KWSO merchandise in our online store.