Local News

KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 1/5/21

Posted on by Sue Matters
05
Jan

There were 5 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Warm Springs according to today’s (1/5/21) Community COVID-19 report.  That’s from 77 tests conducted on Monday (1/4/21)

There are currently 24 Active Cases of COVID-19 in Warm Springs with 22 close contacts being monitored by public health.

  • 684 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Warm Springs since testing began
  • 6791 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center
  • 71 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19
  • 68 people have been discharged from the hospital
  • 18 Warm Springs people have died from COVID-19

400 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine have been received at the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center.  290 doses were administered over the past 2 weeks with 110 doses scheduled for today and tomorrow (1/5/21 & 1/6/21).

 

For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:

OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY

INDIAN HEALTH SERVICE

US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION

 

Sue Matters