KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 1/5/21

There were 5 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Warm Springs according to today’s (1/5/21) Community COVID-19 report. That’s from 77 tests conducted on Monday (1/4/21)

There are currently 24 Active Cases of COVID-19 in Warm Springs with 22 close contacts being monitored by public health.

684 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Warm Springs since testing began

6791 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center

71 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19

68 people have been discharged from the hospital

18 Warm Springs people have died from COVID-19

400 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine have been received at the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center. 290 doses were administered over the past 2 weeks with 110 doses scheduled for today and tomorrow (1/5/21 & 1/6/21).

—

For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:

OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY

INDIAN HEALTH SERVICE

US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION