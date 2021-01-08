KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 1/8/21

There were no new positive cases of COVID-19 in Warm Springs from 47 tests conducted on Thursday (1/7/21) at the Health & Wellness Center.

This week there have been a total of 12 new cases of COVID-19 on the Reservation.

There are currently 27 Active Cases of COVID-19 in Warm Springs with 18 close contacts being monitored by public health.

691 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Warm Springs since testing began

6932 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center

71 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19

68 people have been discharged from the hospital

18 Warm Springs people have died from COVID-19

—

All 400 doses of the Moderna Vaccine received in Warm Springs, have been administered.

The next shipment of vaccine (100 doses) will arrive on Monday, January 11th. All doses are already planned and scheduled and will be given by the end of the day on Wednesday, January 13th.

The current focus is to vaccinate individuals 75 years of age and older plus public facing essential staff in the community at markets, stores, casino, etc.

—

Vaccination is the safest most effective and most reliable way to keep yourself, your family and your community healthy and safe from COVID-19. COVID-19 vaccines are 95% effective and have undergone rigorous safety testing.

Vaccination gives us hope that the pandemic will end, but with only 100-200 doses of vaccine coming to Warm Springs each week, it will take many months to get everyone vaccinated. in the meantime, we need to continue to make all efforts to protect from the spread of COVID-19. Wear a mask, physically distance from others, wash your hands, avoid gatherings and stay home as much as you can.

—

For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:

OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY

INDIAN HEALTH SERVICE

US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION