KWSO News for Wed., Feb. 3, 2021

It is back to in-person school today for Jefferson County 509-J students. At the Warm Springs K-8 Academy the school day begins at 9:15 and runs until 3:25. You can find bus schedules for each bus on the KWSO FACEBOOK PAGE and you can view all the bus routes for 509-J HERE . K8 Teacher Ardis Clark shares information:

Madras High School will begin transitioning students back to in-person today, with 9th grade students only today and tomorrow. This Friday sophomores will join the freshmen in-person. All students grade 9-12 will begin back at MHS on Monday, February 8th. School hours for Madras High School are 9:40am to 3:15 pm Students will not be able to enter the building prior to 9:15 each morning. MHS Information Letter

All Bridges and Roots students wanting to return to In-Person instruction can return today. Students and staff will need to wear a mask at all times, social distancing of 6 feet will be in place for students. For all students at all schools there will be COVID-19 screening with a temperature upon arrival.

—

The opportunity to get tested for COVID-19 has increased this week in Warm Springs. In addition to available testing at the Orange tent at the Health and Wellness Center, there will be testing clinics weekdays through the month of February.

Mondays: 10am @Family Resource Center, + 2pm @Early Childhood Education Center

Tuesdays: 10am @Natural Resources + 2pm @Indian Head Casino

Wednesdays: 10am @CTWS Tribal Administration Building + 2pm @Family Resource Center

Thursdays: 10am @Warming Shelter + 2pm @Natural Resources

Fridays: 10am Indian Head Casino + 2pm @CTWS Tribal Administration Building

Warm Springs Tribal Employees are also participating in random surveillance testing.

Increased capacity to test has led to the set up of these testing efforts. Increased testing will allow a more accurate understanding of the prevalence of COVID-19 in Warm Springs.

—

Leaders of seven Northwest tribes testified this weekday in favor of replacing a statue of Oregon Trail pioneer and missionary Marcus Whitman in the U.S. Capitol. A proposal pending in the Washington Legislature would install a statue of the late Native rights activist Billy Frank, Jr. in Whitman’s place of honor. Listen to or read the full story HERE.