KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 2/26/21

The Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update today reports 0 (zero) new cases of COVID-19 from 30 tests conducted on Thursday (2/25/21).

There are currently 14 active cases of COVID-19 on the reservation with 35 close contacts receiving daily monitoring.

VACCINATIONS

1533 primary doses, of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, have been administered with an additional 50 doses scheduled to be given today.

697 2nd (Booster) doses of the Moderna vaccine have been given.

Individuals can sign up for a COVID-19 Vaccine by calling 541-553-2610. You must be 18 or older and live or work in Warm Springs.

SYMPTOMS

Symptoms for COVID-19 can include: Fever, Cough, Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, Chills, Muscle pain, Headache, Sore throat, loss of taste or smell. To talk with a medical professional – call the I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512. Outside of business hours you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015.

HOSPITALIZATION & DEATHS

81 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19

80 people have been discharged from the hospital

22 Warm Springs people have died from COVID-19

TESTING

8747 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center 795 Total Positive Cases in Warm Springs Since the Pandemic Began



If you are concerned that you may have COVID-19 symptoms or you may have been exposed you can get tested at the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center. Check in at the front gate and they will direct you where to go

