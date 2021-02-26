KWSO Calendar for Sat., Feb. 27, 2021

Due to the pandemic, the Warm Springs Community Action Team will not be hosting their AARP Tax Aide Site this year. You may be able to get an appointment for tax preparation and filing with NeighborImpact. Their offices in Bend can be reached at 541-318-7506 and in Redmond at 541-548-2380. To learn more about how to complete and file your income taxes yourself, online – check out the IRS website (https://www.irs.gov/filing/free-file-do-your-federal-taxes-for-free

The Papalaxsimisha Community Network will hold their virtual Zoom meeting this coming Thursday March 4th from 6-7:30. Participants can discuss educational needs, wants and resources for all indigenous students, families and communities. You can find more information of the Papalazimisha Facebook Page.

The 50/50 fundraiser going on for Bobby Thurby & Shirelle Adams and their girls (who recently lost everything in a home fire) – will draw a winner Monday at noon. If you want to know how you can help, contact Sandra Danzuka, Edna David, Dena or Dot Thurby.

Even with folks getting vaccinated for COVID-19 we all still need to continue to take protective measures.

Wear a Face Mask

Maintain 6 feet of social distance from others

Wash your hands often with soap and water or use hand sanitizer

Disinfect frequently touched hard surfaces

Avoid gatherings with anyone you do not live with

Stay home as much as you can

Heart of Oregon Corps is a Central Oregon non-profit engaging 16-24 year olds with job skills training, education and leadership development. They are currently accepting applications in all programs. Americorps is a 3 month program for 17-24 year olds. Youth Build is a 12 Monday program for 16 -24 year olds. The Youth Conservation Corps is a sumer work program for 16-18 year olds. Learn more HERE

The Madras High Girls Basketball team is planning for their season in May & June this year and with that they are starting to fund raise. They have opened up their online Fan Clothing Store for fans and players. Every time a player sells an item, a percentage of the sale goes to the team. To learn more you can contact Jerin Say at jsay@509j.net or 541-777-7904. Here is the website https://fancloth.shop/SQQLS

Warm Springs Nation Little League is seeking coaches for this year’s softball and baseball seasons. Coaches do need to fill out a registration form and complete 2 background checks.If you are interested in coaching or player registration for Warm Springs Nation Little League – contact Edmund Francis at 541-325-3856. The deadline to turn in an application for coaches is March 5th. The deadline to turn in player registration forms is March 17th.

The Jefferson County 509-J school district’s final interviews of 3 candidates for the superintendent position will be this week. There is an opportunity to submit a question to the candidates, limited capacity to see them in person on separate nights and the chance to view the candidates via a YouTube Stream. You can learn more ONLINE

KWSO’s Community Calendar is read throughout the day every day. The Calendar, Local News, & Program Podcasts are also posted online