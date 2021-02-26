KWSO News for Fri., Feb. 26, 2021

A boil water order remains in effect for the Upper Dry Creek subdivision following the loss of pressure in the water system due to a break in a water main. The break has been repaired and bacterial testing has been conducted and forwarded to the EPA for review. The boil water notice could be lifted by the EPA as early as this afternoon. Until then – you should boil water for drinking or preparing food or else use bottled water.

Symptoms for COVID-19 can include: Fever, Cough, Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, Chills, Muscle pain, Headache, Sore throat, loss of taste or smell. To talk with a medical professional – call the I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512.

If you are concerned that you may have COVID-19 symptoms or you may have been exposed you can get tested at the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center. Check in at the front gate and they will direct you where to go

Gov. Kate Brown has xtended Oregon’s declaration of a state of emergency until May 2 as confirmed COVID-19 cases drop but hundreds of new cases continue to be reported daily. The Oregon Health Authority reported 553 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the state total to 154,554. The state’s death toll is 2,204. The emergency declaration is the legal underpinning for the executive orders the governor has issued, including her orders surrounding reopening Oregon, childcare, schools and higher education operations. The emergency declaration did not go unnoticed. Oregon Republican senators refused to show up to Thursday’s floor session, objecting to the governor’s COVID-19 restrictions and handling of reopening schools, vaccine rollout and economic recovery.

Oregon has its share of natural hazards, each which present unique challenges. One of the biggest challenges for earthquake preparedness is unpredictability. Earthquakes strike without warning, causing widespread damage in a matter of seconds. Coming to Oregon on March 11th is a preparedness tool called ShakeAlert® Earthquake Early Warning. The system uses a network of sensors to detect an earthquake that has just begun. Much like a severe weather or AMBER alert – ShakeAlert will deliver wireless messages to devices, making a distinctive notification sound and popping up a text that will read: “Earthquake Detected! Drop, Cover, Hold On. Protect Yourself.”