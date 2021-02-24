KWSO Calendar for Thu., Feb. 25, 2021

It’s Spirit Week at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. Today is your chance to wear your favorite sports team or college jersey or shirt. Tomorrow it’s School Colors day – Red, White & Black

The Madras High “Class of 2022” is in need to mentors that would be able to meet with students in support of their plans for the future. Training and resources will be provided. Volunteers do need to be able to use technology for virtual meetings with students. If you are interested, please contact Samantha Loza in the Madras High Future Center. (sloza@509j.net)

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Loan/Grant – Scholarship Application deadline is July 1st every year. There are requirements that are part of the application process. If you are planning on attending college or vocational school this fall – contact Carroll Dick at 541-553-3311 or carroll.dick@wstribes.org.

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs offices are open however facilities will continue to operate with COVID-19 precautions remaining in place including temperature checks when entering, required facemasks and social distancing. If you feel sick, please stay home. If you have COVID-19 symptoms – get tested at the Health & Wellness Center.

Symptoms for COVID-19 can include: Fever, Cough, Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, Chills, Muscle pain, Headache, Sore throat, loss of taste or smell. If you have symptoms or are concerned you came in contact with Covid-19 – call the I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512. Outside of business hours you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015.

Warm Springs Nation Little League is seeking coaches for this year’s softball and baseball seasons. Coaches do need to fill out a registration form and complete 2 background checks. If you are interested in coaching or player registration for Warm Springs Nation Little League – contact Edmund Francis at 541-325-3856. The deadline to turn in an application for coaches is March 5th. The deadline to turn in player registration forms is March 17th.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs are seeking interested persons to fill a vacancy on the Warm Springs Court of Appeals. Candidates must submit a letter of interest, resume, background check form and credit check form to the Secretary Treasurer Michele Stacona by March 10, 2021.

For anyone struggling with meth or opioid addiction – there is a new Peer Support Group that meet on Wednesdays and Fridays at 2pm starting. To learn more you can contact Antonio Gentry at 541-615-0035 or email Antonio.gentry@wstribes.org.

The Winter Season Tribal Fishery has been announced by the Four Columbia River Tribes for a Commercial Gillnet Fishery through tomorrow for the John Day Pool Only. A Commercial Gillnet Fishery for the Bonneville Pool only will run next Monday thru Friday.

If you have information you would like us to share on the Community Calendar, email us the details at kwso@wstribes.org