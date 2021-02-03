KWSO Calendar for Thu., Feb. 4, 2021

COVID-19 testing is being done at the Health & Wellness Center where you can stop at the front gate and let them know you want to be tested. Also – testing clinics are being done weekdays. Today there is testing for anyone at 10am at the old Elementary Gym Building and at 2 this afternoon at Natural Resources

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs offices are at full staffing again. All facilities will continue to operate with all COVID-19 precautions remain in place including temperature checks when entering, required facemasks and social distancing. If you feel sick, please stay home.

509-J schools are back in session. At the Warm Springs K8 students are reminded to bring a filled water bottle each day and motorists are reminded that you will be at bus stops in the morning and walking home from the bus in the afternoons.

At Madras High School freshman students are attending today, sophomores will join them tomorrow and on Monday all grades will attend. White Buffalo Football will have their first day of practice on next Monday. Gear will be handed out to all registered Freshman and Sophomore football players at 4.

Papalaxsimisha and Community Health are offering “Beginners Yoga Virtual Class” today at noon via Zoom. Papalaxsimisha will hold their Community Network virtual Zoom meeting this evening from 6-7:30. Participants can discuss educational needs, wants and resources for all indigenous students, families and communities. You can find more information on the Papalazimisha Facebook Page.

Due to the pandemic, the Warm Springs Community Action Team will not be hosting their AARP Tax Aide Site this year. You may be able to get an appointment for tax preparation and filing with NeighborImpact. Their offices in Bend can be reached at 541-318-7506 and in Redmond at 541-548-2380. To learn more about how to complete and file your income taxes yourself, online – check out the IRS website (https://www.irs.gov/filing/free-file-do-your-federal-taxes-for-free) The IRS will begin accepting and processing 2020 tax year returns on Friday, February 12, 2021.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Council is seeking candidates for 2 Water Board positions. The deadline to apply is today.

The Warm Springs Tribal Police Department is offering a cash reward for information leading to the location of 58 year old Tina Spino of Warm Springs who was reported missing last August. Any information regarding her disappearance or her whereabouts can be called in to Police Dispatch at 541-553-1171 or you can call the anonymous tip line at 541-553-2202.

Warm Springs Housing Authority is open with COVID-19 safety protocols in place. Face Masks are required in the building and only one person is allowed in the lobby at a time.

Warm Springs CPS office hours are Monday thru Friday 8am – 5pm but as a Tribal Facility you should call ahead for an appointment. Their number is 541-553-3209. To report Child Abuse or Child Neglect, you can call the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline at 1-855-503-7233 and they will notify CPS. If there is an emergency after hours – call Warm Springs Police Dispatch at 541-553-1171 and they will contact a CPS worker.

At KWSO we have launched a COVID-19 Public Awareness Campaign called #EmpowerWarmSprings. We are looking for photos of local people wearing facemasks to be part of the campaign. If we can take your photo or if you want to send us a selfie – please email kwso at wstribes dot org. Stay safe everyone!